Thank you for your service: Send a message of encouragement to health care heroes

ORLANDO, Fla. – Health care workers are battling the COVID-19 outbreak in hospitals across the country, trying to save lives and make sure no one else is put at risk.

It’s a tough decision to put oneself in the path of the virus but everyday doctors, nurses, technicians, respiratory therapists, transporters, EMTs, pharmacists and anyone who supports patient care rise to the occasion to care for the most vulnerable populations.

You can do your part by sending an encouraging message to these workers. A sign of appreciation or a simple thank you can go a long way to make sure these front line workers are recognized.

Here’s how you can send notes of while you’re safe at home:

Thousands of Differences Campaign at UChicago Medicine

In an effort to recognize the thousands of workers at UChicago Medicine and Ingalls Memorial, the hospital is allowing the public to honor their courage and commitment.

People can send them a note of gratitude using this link. People are also encouraged to express their appreciation on their Facebook page, marking their message with the hashtag #ThousandsofDifferences. Users can submit encouraging words, artwork and thank you notes that will be shared with hospital staff.

The hospital is also collecting food, personal protective equipment, homemade masks and other supplies. To learn how to contribute, click here.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Nationwide Children’s Hospital specializes in pediatric care designed to manage complex diseases. Their patients are young and come from across the country and even around the world. They’re committed to training the next generation of health care professionals and they too have been called to the frontlines to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak.

It’s tough treating patients during these times but these doctors choose to treat the youngest and most vulnerable patients every day. Share a note of hope, a funny joke or an uplifting story using this link. The hospital network in Ohio says messages will be displayed on digital boards in staff areas around their facilities. Messages may also be posted to their social media accounts.

Local pediatric specialist conducting coronavirus research from home

Be A Hero with Munson Healthcare

Munson Healthcare is providing a way for anyone to send encouraging messages to their patients and their healthcare teams.

Michigan leaders have issued a state-mandated restriction suspending hospital visits. The restrictions are to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, leaving some hospital patients feeling lonely.

To help brighten up their days, Munson Healthcare is asking people to be a hero and submit notes of encouragement to their patients using this link. These messages will be displayed across the system to help cheer up patients as everyone works through the pandemic together.

Munson Healthcare is also collecting photos and notes of gratitude for their hospital employees. They want photos of people staying home, social distancing and pictures that will make any health care worker smile. Submit photos and with a note of gratitude here.

Nurses wearing protective gear take a patient out for fresh air who is staying in the intensive care unit for people infected with the new coronavirus, at the 2 de Mayo Hospital, in Lima, Peru, Friday, April 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Sign On: Thank A Nurse

Nurses across the country are putting on their scrubs and PPE each shift to help protect people from COVID-19.

National Nurses United is saying its time to stand with them. They’re asking people to show their appreciation for these nurses by signing its virtual card thanking a local nurse. People are encouraged to name a nurse in their note of gratitude or write an all-encompassing message. Recognize a local nurse today using this link.

Hospital personnel stand outside Providence St. John's Medical Center on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. The hospital was holding a news conference to announce the recovery of a police officer from coronavirus. The hospital suspended ten nurses from their jobs earlier in the week after they refused to care for COVID-19 patients without being provided protective N95 face masks. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

For more ideas on how you can do your part during the pandemic, head to clickorlando.com/doyourpart.