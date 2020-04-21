With Will Smith’s help, kids ask Dr. Fauci their top coronavirus questions

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s no surprise that kids have some questions about the novel coronavirus and what it means for everyday life moving forward -- I mean, heck, we adults have a lot of questions about all of this.

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House coronavirus task force, has been answering the nation’s questions about the virus during daily briefings next to the president and other appearances.

He’s given us tips on staying healthy, how to social distance and more but it seems he hasn’t had a chance to address some other important concerns, like how will this pandemic affect the tooth fairy? Seriously, guys, she’s really busy and I haven’t heard one reporter at the White House ask him how she’s doing with everything going on right now.

Thankfully, with the help of actor Will Smith, some of America’s little people are getting a chance to ask Fauci those big questions.

Since stay-at-home orders have been effect throughout the nation, Smith has launched a Snapchat series called “Will From Home.”

ABC News got an exclusive first look at the latest episode in Smith’s series, in which he connects a few kids with the doctor for their chance to quiz him about all things COVID-19.

In a teaser video for the episode, 7-year-old Ava asked about whether she can expect to see some money from the tooth fairy if she loses a tooth during the pandemic and whether it’s safe for the tooth fairy to be making visits.

“Can the tooth fairy still come if I lose my tooth because of coronavirus and can she catch the virus?” Ava asked Fauci.

Fauci guaranteed Ava that the tooth fairy is pretty much immune to the coronavirus.

“I gotta tell you, Ava. I don’t think you need to worry about the tooth fairy," Fauci replied.

Another little one asked Fauci what COVID stands for, while others asked how long they can expect to have to stay home and whether it’s safe to go out or a walk.

After letting the kids take a crack at it, Smith also takes some time to ask Fauci more serious questions, like why the virus has been especially threatening to the African American community.

The latest episode of “Will from Home” is set to be released Wednesday morning.

Look for new episodes of the Snapchat Discover series in the app and on YouTube every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.