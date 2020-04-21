Woman in critical condition after shooting in Mims

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Mims around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at the Scottsmoor Landings Park, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of a woman being shot and found the victim inside a vehicle.

Investigators said she was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Agent Wendy Wheeler at 321-633-8413.

This is a developing story we will update this story as more information becomes available.