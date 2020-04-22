Doing Your Part: Orlando Magic broadcasters hosts virtual food drive

ORLANDO, Fla. – In terms of action and playing games, there's not a lot going on in sports. However, there is plenty of giving.

A perfect example is the Orlando Magic. The team’s owners, the DeVos family, recently pledged $50,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

That’s not all the Magic are doing to help feed their community.

The voices that deliver magic moments are now helping spread the word of a huge need in Central Florida.

From Jeff Turner to Richie Adubato, Dante Marchitelli, the entire Orlando Magic broadcast team is holding a virtual food drive all this month to raise money for the Second Harvest Food Bank and the Christian Service Center.

The broadcasters have also made donations.

“We are, in normal times, putting out 150,000 meals a day,” says Greg Higgerson of Second Harvest, “Right now, that’s doubled to over 300,000 meals a day.”

Monetary donations help these community nonprofits put food on our Central Florida neighbor’s tables.

"I read on the Second Harvest Food Bank, that every dollar, that can be four meals," says former Magic forward and current TV analyst Jeff Turner.

“Even if it’s five dollars, three dollars, 20 dollars, whatever you can do,” says Magic TV host Dante Marchitell, “We’re trying to raise as much money as we can in addition to our donations that will go back to Central Florida.”

The announcers have also upped the ante, challenging Magic fans to a special contest. They want fans to submit photos or videos that express their love for Central Florida and/or the Orlando Magic. The fan with the best submission gets four free seats to a Magic game, a special behind-the-scenes tour of the Amway on game night, and dinner with the broadcasters.

To make a food drive donation, go towww.donatenow.networkforgood.org/omyf.

To enter the contest, you must download the Greenfly app and sign up with this code: MAGICGIVE, then submit away.

For more information, go to www.nba.com/magic.