Silver Alert: Missing Daytona Beach Shores woman found safe

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – UPDATE: A missing 79-year-old Daytona Beach Shores woman has been found safe, officials said Wednesday.

Clydene Albrigo was located just before midnight Tuesday, deputies said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Officials in Volusia County have issued a silver alert and are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing Daytona Beach Shores woman who has dementia.

According to officials, Clydene Albrigo, 79, was last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Albringo reportedly left her house without telling her daughter where she was going. Officials said Albringo has dementia and may be trying to go to California.

Albringo was last seen wearing a striped shirt and peach-colored shorts.

According to a news release, Albringo was last seen driving a light-to-medium blue Suburu Forester with a Florida Gators license plate of HRT2T.

Anyone with information about Albringo’s whereabouts is asked to call the Volusia County nonemergency line at 386-248-1777.