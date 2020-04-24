Bucs draft offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – It took until the 13th spot before a trade was made, Tampa Bay moving up one slot to get tackle Tristan Wirfs of Iowa to help protect new/old QB Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers got that pick from NFC champion San Francisco, which went next and selected Javon Kinlaw of South Carolina.

That made five defensive linemen in the first round of the past six drafts for the 49ers, who last month traded DT DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis for the pick they dealt to the Bucs.