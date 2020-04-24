Due to coronavirus, global hunger population could double by end of year, report suggests

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new report from the World Food Program, a United Nations agency, suggests that the number of people suffering from hunger worldwide could double before the end of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The report states that 135 million people deal with acute food shortages but now, with the COVID-19 pandemic, 130 million more people worldwide could go without food in 2020.

In Central Florida, that need does not go unnoticed.

At Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, leaders are dealing with how to maneuver record-breaking food distribution.

Earlier this week, the food bank received a grant of up to $1.2 million from the Central Florida Foundation to help fund operations.

"It’s a godsend," President and CEO Dave Krepcho said. "The increase in food is at unprecedented levels. Our biggest need right now is to just keep scaling up our operation."

Krepcho said the grant will help the nonprofit over the next 90 days, and help in a variety of ways.

“Our corporate donors came to fill the remainder of the gap,” he said. “Prior to the pandemic, we had such a demand for food already and we have 47% of the working households in Florida on the edge. They couldn’t meet basic needs on a monthly basis. When the pandemic hit, it took all those folks and they just fell over to the other side. I would assume, and it’s no scientific number, but I wouldn’t be surprised if that number doubled in Central Florida.”

In a statement to News 6, Second Harvest Food Bank explained how the funds will be allocated:

The majority of the investment, up to $800,000, will be used to acquire and prepare food for distribution through food banks and kitchens.

$100,000 will be used to expand Bring Hope Home, Second Harvest’s direct meal delivery program.

$100,000 will go towards expanding the Neighborhood Delivery program, which increases access to fresh produce in high-need neighborhoods.

$50,000 will be allocated to identify and develop new processes and partnerships designed to improve food delivery services.

$50,000 will be used to open a new food facility as a way to meet the increased need for assistance.

The remaining $100,000 may be applied to operational expenses over the next three months

One Heart For Women and Children hosts a food pantry that utilizes food that comes from Second Harvest Food Bank.

“We’ve seen five times the clients coming in,” One Heart for Women and Children Administrative Director Dylan Schimka said. “There’s no specific type that needs help, everyone needs help right now. We haven’t turned anyone away. We’re determined to stay open as long as we can.”

A GoFundMe for the nonprofit has been set up to help with the need.

To donate to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, click here.