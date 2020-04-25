No injuries after Ocala apartment complex fire, officials say

OCALA, Fla. – No injuries were reported after a fire Saturday at an Ocala apartment complex, officials said.

Ocala Fire Rescue personnel responded to reports of an apartment fire at about 11:53 a.m., officials said. The apartment fire was reported at Steeples Apartments in the 2900 block of Southwest 41st Street.

Crews found smoke and flames coming from the rear of a building. Officials said firefighters completed a primary search and began attacking the flames that engulfed the living areas and porches of the first- and second-floor rear corner units.

The fire was contained to two units and deemed under control at about 12:19 p.m., officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials said residents of all eight units within the affected building were temporarily relocated to other units on site.

Personnel with the Ocala Police Department, Marion County Fire Rescue and the Red Cross also responded, officials said.