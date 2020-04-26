Ocoee High School senior shot dead overnight

Dexter Rentz Jr., an Ocoee High School senior, died overnight after being shot, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The shooting happened late Saturday night. Officials have not released any other details.

Football coaches from around the area confirmed the news on social media.

“I got the phone call today about some sad news about the loss of one of my guys that have signed on to play college football,” Ocoee assistant coach Henry Anderson wrote on Facebook. “Not only I lost a good kid but lost a brother.”

Rentz Jr. had signed a football scholarship in December with the University of Louisville.

“Found out one of the players I know lost his life tonight,” Aaron Jones, a local trainer, wrote in a post. “Feeling really pained right now. Violence in Orlando taking too many lives.”

