Orlando woman accused of breaking multiple goose eggs at Lake Eola

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando woman is accused of cracking multiple goose eggs from a nest at Lake Eola Park.

Gayle Wessel, 55, was arrested Sunday evening after she admitted to breaking three to five eggs at the park on East Washington Street in downtown Orlando, according to police.

Orlando police said 16 eggs were found broken not far from the nest on Sunday, according to an arrest report. A witness told police he had just been by the nest earlier and saw all the eggs intact and not disturbed, police said.

A volunteer for the City of Orlando, which owns and cares for the Grey Lag Goose that laid the eggs, said none of the eggs were broken when he checked the nest on Saturday, according to the report.

Wessel told police she broke a few eggs because she thought they were rotten and saw other ducks eating them, the report said.

The volunteer told police the eggs were not rotten. He said the eggs were about two weeks away from hatching and that they were worth approximately $200 each. The total damage for all 16 broken eggs cost about $3,200, the volunteer said.

Wessel was arrested and charged with one count of criminal mischief greater than $1,000.