Person hit, pinned under trained in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – A person was hit by a train and subsequently pinned under the locomotive Monday in Marion County, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

The crash involving a CSX train happened at about 4:43 p.m. The person was extricated by 5:01 p.m. and taken to an area hospital as a trauma alert.

No one on board the train was injured.

“CSX appreciates the swift response by local emergency personnel and extends its thoughts to those impacted by this tragic event. At CSX safety is our highest priority in the communities we serve. We remind the public that any activity on or near a rail line can be dangerous,” CSX officials said in a statement.

No further details about the cause of the crash were immediately available.