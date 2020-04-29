Salvation Army of Orlando to distribute food from ‘Peanut Butter, No Jelly’ COVID Relief Project

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Salvation Army of Orlando is hosting two food distributions Wednesday.

Staff will hand out food and supplies to families from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Zellewood Elementary located at 3551 Washington St.

The first distribution was held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Salvation Army Orlando Gymnasium located at 440 West Colonial Dr.

Families will be handed bags of ready-to-eat meals, a box filled with snacks, drinks and a container of peanut butter that was packed during the Salvation Army’s “Peanut Butter, No Jelly” COVID Relief Project.

Families with children will also receive a bag of school supplies and arts and craft projects courtesy of A Gift For Teaching.

Between the two distributions, the Salvation Army is providing 1,000 meals.

The Salvation Army of Orange & Osceola Counties is working to serve families beyond the pandemic.

To help the organization in its efforts, consider donating food, supplies or cash, by visiting salvationarmyflorida.org/Orlando or calling 407-423-8581.

To see how other community members are doing their part during the coronavirus pandemic, visit clickorlando.com/doyourpart.