Frontier Airlines will start requiring all passengers to wear face coverings

Frontier Airlines will soon require all passengers to wear a face-covering over their nose and mouth at the airline’s ticket counters, gate areas and onboard Frontier aircraft.

The new requirement will go into effect on Friday, May 8, officials with the airline said.

Face coverings have been required for Frontier flight crews since April 13.

“We want our passengers to feel comfortable when flying with us by protecting themselves and their fellow travelers as we all navigate the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier Airlines. “This new measure is aligned with CDC recommendations and those of many municipalities within the U.S. that include wearing a face covering when out in public.”

According to a news release, the company will be communicating the new requirement through emails, on its website, during the check-in process and at the airport.

“Very young children, for whom a face covering is inadvisable, will be exempt from the policy,” the airline said.

Earlier this month Frontier implemented a program that required passengers to accept a health acknowledgment before completing check-in via the Frontier’s website or mobile app.

Passengers are required to certify that:

Neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited Covid-19 related symptoms in the last 14 days

They will check their temperature before heading to the airport and not travel if they have a fever

They will wash their hands/sanitize before boarding the flight

Information on the airline’s face covering policy will be added to the health acknowledgment

“Frontier has also introduced a fogging disinfectant to its already stringent aircraft cleaning and sanitation protocols, which administers a safe, certified disinfecting solution proven to be effective against many viruses, including coronavirus,” the news release added.

We recently implemented a new fogging disinfectant on board our aircraft that administers a safe, certified disinfecting solution proven to be effective against many viruses and diseases, including coronavirus. We’re committed to your health and safety. https://t.co/g6tejitwRe pic.twitter.com/hBZmizbDhR — Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) April 27, 2020

Officials said the fogging attacks virtually every surface in the passenger cabin. In addition to fogging, planes are wiped down every night with additional disinfectant.

To support social distancing during flights, Frontier has blocked every other row on its planes and allows customers to change seats once onboard, within their respective zones.

For additional information, visit https://www.flyfrontier.com/committed-to-you/