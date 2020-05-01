Class of 2020 to be honored with custom banners in downtown Eustis

EUSTIS, Fla. – The Class of 2020 has had many special moments, including graduation, foiled by the coronavirus pandemic, but one organization is going out of its way to make sure the accomplishments of Lake County seniors are still celebrated.

Celebrating Heroes, a community outreach and military appreciation program known for creating and displaying special banners to honor military heroes, is designing custom banners for every graduating senior in the county -- nearly 3,000 students from eight public schools and several private schools in the area, according to a video explaining the initiative.

Each banner will include a graduate’s name, their school and senior class photo and will be displayed in one of several places throughout downtown Eustis.

The banners will be on display from the middle of May through June before each graduate gets to take their banner home.

Lake County 2020 Senior Banners Eustis and Lake County 2020 seniors will look forward to seeing their senior class photos hung on banners throughout Lake County thanks to Tim Totten at Celebrating Heroes!!! For more information or to donate, please go to http://celebratingheroes.com/ Posted by City of Eustis, Florida - America's Hometown on Thursday, April 30, 2020

Timothy Totten, the founder of Celebrating Heroes, worked with different leaders throughout the county, including Eustis Mayor Michael Holland, to find places to display the banners and make sure every senior was celebrated.

“We wanted to do something for this class that has had so many things canceled that they were looking forward to,” Totten said.

Totten said the project will cost a total of $75,000 but will be free to graduating seniors, thanks to his company and other generous donors.

“Instead of just making it for those few people who could afford to pay for a banner, we found a way -- through donations from my company and a few anonymous people -- to cover this for every single graduate in Lake County,” Totten said.

Totten said they are still looking for donations to help cover the costs of the project. Anyone interested in making a contribution to the Lake County Graduate Banner Program can do so at any United Southern Bank in Lake County, or by visiting CelebratingHeroes.com.