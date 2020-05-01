Old Town in Kissimmee to start accepting guests again Monday

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Old Town in Kissimmee will once again open its doors to guests next week but things won’t quite be in full swing.

Many of the shops and restaurants at the popular attraction have been closed for weeks due to social distancing guidelines set in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 but now that the governor has given the majority of the state the green light to get businesses up and running again, they plan on operating once more.

The catch is, per rules laid out by the governor, that retailers and restaurants must keep capacity down to 25%. When possible, outdoor seating with six feet between each table will be provided at Old Town restaurants.

Business hours will also be limited from noon to 9 p.m. to allow employees ample time to clean and sanitize surfaces, including tables, doorknobs and restrooms.

Old Town employees will wear masks and visitors are asked to due the same to keep in line with an Osceola County mandate requiring everyone to wear a facial covering while in public, minus a few exceptions.

Anyone who wants to receive updates on Old Town’s phased reopening should follow the attraction on Facebook.