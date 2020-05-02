AMBER Alert issued for missing 9-year-old in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A Florida AMBER Alert was issued Saturday after a 9-year-old girl who went missing in Fort Walton Beach.

Officials said Alliarra Williams, 9, was last seen in the area of the 20 block of North West Robinwood Drive.

Alliarra was last seen wearing a pink Adidas jacket, pink shorts, and black tennis shoes.

Authorities said Alliarra may be in the company of 30-year-old Frankie Williams.

Frankie Williams is said to be 5 feet 9 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hat, black hoodie, grey ripped jeans and red shoes.

“He has a tattoo on his throat, possibly of Benjamin Franklin,” officials said. “They may be traveling to the Pensacola, Florida area.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts to contact the Fort Walton Beach Police Department by calling 850-833-9546 or 911.