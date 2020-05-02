Drone video shows Osceola firefighters battling 20-acre brush fire
No injuries reported in flames
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – High-definition drone video showcases the view from above as Osceola County firefighters battled a 20-acre brush fire Friday afternoon.
The flames first broke out around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Lakeshore Boulevard and Brown Chapel Road and spread along the southwest corner of East Lake Tohopekaliga near St. Cloud
The fire was contained by 7 p.m. without any injuries or damage to homes.
Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS, the Kissimmee Fire Department and the State Division of Forestry all helped to extinguish the flames.
The aerial footage, provided by Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS, shows crews dumping water from a later truck, the blaze engulfing surrounding trees and infrared imagery showing just how hot the fire became.
