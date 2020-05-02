ICON Park lights up to honor UCF graduates

ORLANDO, Fla. – From prom to graduation, this school year will be one for the books.

Starting at sunset on Saturday, UCF students can celebrate their graduation in the most ICON-ic way possible.

While the knights collect their virtual diplomas, ICON Park will light Orlando with the school’s signature black and gold.

Due to coronavirus regulations, students and teachers across the world have been forced to adapt to newer and safer methods of learning.

Now, students will have a new kind of ceremony to honor their achievements.

We applaud all graduates for successfully tackling these new challenges of 2020 and finishing strong. Charge On.