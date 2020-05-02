Marion County: Here’s what will reopen as Florida rolls back coronavirus closures

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – After a month long stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a new executive order allowing some businesses to reopen with restrictions beginning May 4.

The governor’s order is part of a multi-phase plan to slowly reopen the state’s economy and allows for local leaders to make decisions based on their communities.

Below are the following Marion County businesses and facilities that will reopen or operate under modified standards to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on May 4:

Animal services: Adoptions, surgical procedures and Neuter Commuter services will be offered by appointment only. Call 352-671-8700 for more information.

Community centers: Outdoor areas are open to groups of 10 or fewer as long as all guests maintain social distance. Indoor activities will only be available by appointment.

Parks and recreation: Kiwanis Beach at Albright Park, KP Hole(R) Park and Horseshoe Lake Park and Retreat will remain closed for now. The rest of the county parks and recreation areas will open, minus sports complexes and playgrounds. Summer camp registration is now available at marioncountyfl.org/parks.

Public library system: Curbside pickup will continue at all branches. Adults only can make appointments to use library facilities by calling 352-671-8551. Limited computer access will be provided.

For more information about Marion County programs and services, visit marioncountyfl.org.