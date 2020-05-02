88ºF

Multiple agencies respond to reported water rescue in Titusville

Person tried to transition from a boat to a canoe, officials said

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Multiple agencies have responded to a reported water rescue in Titusville.

According to the Titusville Fire Department, reports came in that there was someone in the water in distress.

Officials are reporting that a person was attempting to cross from a boat to a canoe, then fell into the water and never surfaced.

Brevard County Fire and Brevard County dive team have both been called to assist with the rescue.

No other details have been released.

