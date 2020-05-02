Multiple agencies respond to reported water rescue in Titusville
Person tried to transition from a boat to a canoe, officials said
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Multiple agencies have responded to a reported water rescue in Titusville.
According to the Titusville Fire Department, reports came in that there was someone in the water in distress.
**Water rescue** reported someone in the water in distress. Units on-scene and unable to obtain a visual on person in the water. @MyFWC & @BrevardSheriff STAR enroute.— Titusville Fire Dept (@TitusvilleFire) May 2, 2020
Officials are reporting that a person was attempting to cross from a boat to a canoe, then fell into the water and never surfaced.
@BCFRpio on scene assisting & @BrevardSheriff dive team enroute. pic.twitter.com/gxEKdnMGQA— Titusville Fire Dept (@TitusvilleFire) May 2, 2020
Brevard County Fire and Brevard County dive team have both been called to assist with the rescue.
No other details have been released.
Stay with News 6 as we update this developing story.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.