Multiple agencies respond to reported water rescue in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Multiple agencies have responded to a reported water rescue in Titusville.

According to the Titusville Fire Department, reports came in that there was someone in the water in distress.

**Water rescue** reported someone in the water in distress. Units on-scene and unable to obtain a visual on person in the water. @MyFWC & @BrevardSheriff STAR enroute. — Titusville Fire Dept (@TitusvilleFire) May 2, 2020

Officials are reporting that a person was attempting to cross from a boat to a canoe, then fell into the water and never surfaced.

Brevard County Fire and Brevard County dive team have both been called to assist with the rescue.

No other details have been released.

Stay with News 6 as we update this developing story.