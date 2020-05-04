2 construction workers injured when dirt caves in on them
Longwood firefighters rescue workers
LONGWOOD, Fla. – Firefighters rescued two construction workers who were injured Monday afternoon when dirt caved in on them while they were working, according to the Longwood Fire Department.
The accident happened on East Warren Avenue in Longwood before 3 p.m.
Officials said both construction workers were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
No further details were immediately available.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.