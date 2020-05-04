Carnival announces plan to resume cruises amid coronavirus pandemic

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Carnival Cruise Line officials have announced plans to resume travel amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The cruise line plans to have eight cruises resume service in North America starting Aug. 1, according to a news release.

Here are the key elements of the cruise line’s plane:

All North American cruises from June 27 to July 31 will be canceled.

Beginning Aug. 1, Carnival plans to resume cruises on the following ships: Galveston: Carnival Dream, Carnival Freedom and Carnival Vista Miami: Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic and Carnival Sensation Port Canaveral: Carnival Breeze and Carnival Elation



Other than the ships referenced above from Galveston, Miami, and Port Canaveral, all other North American and Australian homeport cruises will be canceled through Aug. 31, cruise line officials said.

According to the news release, all Carnival Spirit Alaskan cruises from Seattle will be canceled, as well as the Carnival Spirit Vancouver-Honolulu cruise on Sept. 25 and the Honolulu-Brisbane transpacific cruise on Oct. 6. All Carnival Splendor cruises in Australia from June 19 to Aug. 31 will also be canceled.

Travelers whose plans are impacted by the cruise line’s announcement will be notified via email about refunds or credit for future Carnival cruises.

“We are committed to supporting all public health efforts to manage the COVID-19 situation. We are taking a measured approach, focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests,” a Carnival spokesperson said in a statement. “We will use this additional time to continue to engage experts, government officials and stakeholders on additional protocols and procedures to protect the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve. We appreciate the understanding and support of our guests and travel agent partners and look forward to welcoming them on board as the environment for travel and tourism improves.”