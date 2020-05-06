2-alarm fire scorches Seminole County home

Published: May 6, 2020, 6:16 am

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Fire ripped through a Seminole County home late Tuesday, but no one was hurt, according to officials.

The fire started around 11 p.m. on Wingfield Drive off Markham Woods Road near Longwood.

Firefighters from Seminole County, Longwood and Lake Mary battled the two-alarm blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.