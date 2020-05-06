Elon Musk and Grimes welcome baby boy X Æ A-12. Yep, that’s his name

Published: May 6, 2020, 8:38 am Updated: May 6, 2020, 8:47 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced he and his girlfriend Grimes welcomed a baby boy earlier this week.

Musk’s baby announcement was made in a simple tweet that said, “Mom & baby all good," seemingly welcoming the child on May 4.

Mom & baby all good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Twitter users flooded Musk with questions, with one brave enough to ask the child’s name.

But it was Musk’s answer that has people scratching their heads.

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

As the internet is trying to make sense of the formulaic name, others warn to take Musk’s answer in jest. Twitter users point to his choice in a photo for the child’s social media debut.

People still baffled at the newborn’s name may have noticed that his mother, Canadian singer Grimes, shared her meaning on her Twitter page.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Upon further dissection, Grimes fans may recognize the Æ symbol as the artist’s latest album is titled 4ÆM. The A-12 is indeed an aircraft. Lockheed Martin builds A-12s for the CIA, known internally by designers as Archangel.

Though she broke it down for her fans, pronunciation for the Tesla heir’s name is still in question.

Kudos to Musk and Grimes for the creativity behind X Æ A-12. And congratulations on becoming new parents!