Celebrate mom with these Mother’s Day restaurant deals

Mother’s Day is Sunday, and restaurants around Central Florida want to help you celebrate.

Many restaurants are offering deals to customers, to help bring in more business after dine-in eating has been closed until this week because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While you may not feel comfortable with dining in yet, many deals can be used for take out or delivery as well.

Here are some of the deals News 6 found around Central Florida.

(Credit: Darden)

Olive Garden: Starting at $40, get a take and bake bundle that includes one pan of giant cheese stuffed shells, jumbo house salad with dressing, one dozen ready-to-bake breadsticks and a choice of dipping sauces.

This meal is said to serve five people and you can place an order at olivegarden.com.

(Credit: Pollo Tropical)

Pollo Tropical: For $24.99, families can feast on citrus-marinated chicken, grilled shrimp skewers, rice, beans and plantains. The restaurant also has Nutella-filled empanadas which will come in a pink box with a card for mom for an additional charge. There’s free delivery for orders of $10 or more.

Buca di Beppo: The Italian eatery has two packages to choose from with the feed three option starting at $45-$55, the feeds five option ranging from $65-$75, a half pan that feeds 10 costing between $12-$140 and a full pan that feeds 20 from $215-$255. The different entrees include lasagna, baked rigatoni, spicy chicken rigatoni, chicken parmesan, chicken limone, and eggplant parmesan. The packages also come with fresh bread, salad, pasta, cannolis and a dessert, especially for mom.

For full details, visit bucadibeppo.com.

(Credit: Darden)

Bahama Breeze: This Caribbean bundle, which serves up to four people, features a choice of entrée and appetizers along with salad and either key lime pie or chocolate island dessert. The entrée choices include jerk chicken pasta ($64.99), seafood paella ($69.99), grilled chicken with cilantro creama ($59.99), or baby back ribs ($69.99).

Order online at bahamabreeze.com.

Infusion Tea: Take home an afternoon tea package for mom which starts at $39 for two or $59 for four people. You will get a pitcher of tea, finger sandwiches, petit fours, French macarons, fresh baked scones, strawberry dream cake and fresh flower garnishes along with a pretty serving platter.

Click here for more information.

Pei Wei: This family bundle for $29.99 includes one appetizer of crab wontons or chicken lettuce wraps and two entrees of your choosing and Thai donuts for dessert.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: Starting at $32.99, you can pick from the following bundles: salmon and chicken tenders, chicken alfredo, and just salmon along with a variety of sides.

More information can be found at cheddars.com.

P.F. Chang’s: You can serve four, six or eight for $20 a person which includes appetizers, dim sum, soup and entrees.

Visit pfchangs.com to build your meal.

(Credit: Darden)

Yard House: This three-course meal includes one shared salad, one entrée per person with a choice of whiskey glazed salmon or grilled rib eye, along with a choice of two sides and a shareable dessert.

To order, visit yardhouse.com.

Einstein Bagels: Get a hot and ready brunch box, which includes bagels, shmear, breakfast sandwiches, hashbrowns and blueberry muffins, along with a nova lox plate. It feeds six to eight people.

Visit einsteinbros.com/ to order.

(Credit: Darden)

The Capital Grille: Get a 3-course family-style dinner which includes a whole roasted beef tenderloin with a choice of butter-poached lobster tails or scampi-style jumbo shrimp. The entrees come with green beans, mashed potatoes, baked flourless chocolate expresso cake and lemon tea cookies. This dinner starts at $195 and serves four to six people.

Place an order at thecapitalgrille.com.

BJ’s Brew House: For $59.95 you can get a shrimp scampi bundle that feeds four to six people. Included is shrimp scampi pasta, large deep dish pizza, salad and garlic knots.

Order at bjsrestaurants.com/.

(Credit: Darden)

Seasons 52: For $100 for family-style serving six or $55 for two, you can choose from a whole cedar-plank salmon, glazed spiral ham or wood-grilled beef tenderloin, which comes with salad, green beans, an additional side and mini indulgences.

Visit seasons52.com to learn more.

(Credit: Darden)

Eddie V’s: A four-course family-style dinner is available featuring a choice of herb-roasted tenderloin or miso-marinated Chilean sea bass. The entrees come with truffle macaroni and cheese, grilled asparagus, potato gratin, bananas foster butter cake and chocolate-dipped strawberries for mom. For $195, the meal will serve four to six people.

More information is available at eddiev.com.