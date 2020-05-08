Central Florida teen helps area’s homeless population

ORLANDO, Fla. – At just 15 years old, Serenity Gary is already in her 10th year of helping her community.

Gary said after churches and organizations told her she was too young to go out and help, she and her grandma found a way. She said she started her charity called Serenity’s Grace, when she was 5 years old.

Her charity's mission is to assist the homeless and disabled, so that they can become self-sufficient.

For years, Gary said she’s been volunteering and helping others.

Someone who knows Gary well is her service director from the Boys & Girls Club, Anna Hornbuckle.

“She sees people, but she doesn’t see their barriers,” Hornbuckle said. “She has such a big heart, and you know that she’s going to change the world.”

When coronavirus hit, and Gary started distance learning from home, she said, she made it a point to come out to Lake Eola almost every day to deliver meals to the homeless.

Gary said they receive donations of meals and food, allowing them to hand out 175 meals.

“They thank us every time we come out here, they’re always expecting us, they’re always happy to see us,” Gary said.

The meals can include hot food, snacks and a bottle of water or juice.

“You kind of build a relationship with these people, because they know you, and you know them, and you just have nice conversations with them,” Serenity said.

With her mom and grandma by her side, three generations of women are impacting the live of many in downtown Orlando.