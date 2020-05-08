85ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Florida’s Fourth Estate: How companies are handling mental health as workers return

Ginger Gadsden, Anchor

Tags: Florida's Fourth Estate, Podcasts, Podcast, Coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. – Now that some non-essential businesses are open again, employees may be skeptical or scared to go back to work.

How will companies handle mental health as employees head back to the office?

News 6 anchors Ginger Gadsden and Matt Austin speak with Terran Peizer,the CEO of Catasy, Inc., about why now, more than ever, telehealth can be a vital tool in our new normal.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: