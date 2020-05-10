Area salons, barbershops anxiously preparing for Monday reopening

CASSELBERRY – At City Escape Spa in Casselberry,, workers are making sure employees and customers are safe with nail salons, hair salons and barbershops around the state ready to reopen Monday.

The salon will be requiring customers to wear a mask, and have them like always wash their hands here and also use hand sanitizer.

“I’m really excited to get back to work," said Eve Owens, a nail technician. "Today marks seven weeks that we’ve been closed."

Owens is already talking about safety measures that will need to be taken.

“When someone comes in, I always tell them to wash their hands," she said. "So they’ll be using the sink here. We have towels they can use they throw it in the dirty linen."

Owens said she’s already booked for the entire month of May, booking more than 100 appointments over the weekend.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that salons and barbershops can reopen on Monday.

Brandon Palmore owns Mr. B’s Grooming Lounge in Orlando. He also has been closed for weeks.

“For me it’s been difficult, but luckily we’re still here,” he said.

Palmore and his barbers are ready to return to work, but his shop is actually reopening on Tuesday so he can spend all day Sunday and Monday cleaning and sanitizing the place for customers.

“Making sure everyone sanitize and wash their hands when they come in and as appointments come to the shop, they’ll have to wait in then car,” he said.

He also plans to require customers to wear a mask.

“We’re blessed and by the grace of God we’re still here,” he said.