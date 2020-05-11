Man found slain inside home near Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 38-year-old man was found dead late Sunday in Osceola County, deputies said.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said Cornell Omar Clarke died in an apparent shooting, which was reported around 10:35 p.m. in the 2300 block of Old Dixie Highway near Kissimmee.

Deputies said they were called to the area and found Clarke dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside a home.

Sheriff’s officials said it’s an isolated incident and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.