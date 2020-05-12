Do Your Part: Lawn service company thanks first responders, health care workers with free cuts

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Call it lawn care with love. A way of saying “thanks.”

"Plowz And Mowz" landscaping company is doing its part to help the busy heroes on the frontlines battling this pandemic with their yard work.

“We’ve had nurses reach out to us asking, you know, if we can give them a hand a couple of weeks back,” said Plowz and Mowz co-founder Wills Mahoney, “We got together as a team, and said, 'why not give free lawn mows to our first responders, our healthcare workers that are working 12, sometimes, even more, hours a day, and really just take something off their list.”

So far, the national company, with two branches in Central Florida, has done more than 2,500 lawns for free across the country. Plows And Mowz plan to keep the offer going until the number of yards hits 10,000 Healthcare workers and first responders can log on to https://www.plowzandmowz.com/ or visit the app, and type in “hero” to the checkout area.