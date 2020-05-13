Video: ‘Arsenal of weapons,’ drugs found in car after Flagler road-rage incident

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County deputies say a road-rage incident on Interstate 95 led them to discover an “arsenal of weapons” and a “trafficking amount of drugs” in the suspect vehicle.

According to an arrest report, a man and his mother were driving to the woman’s doctor appointment before noon on Tuesday when they noticed a blue Hyundai following too close and in an aggressive manner.

The victim slowed down and changed lanes to let the Hyundai pass and when he did, the passenger in the Hyundai displayed “an ‘assault’-type rifle similar to an AK-47,” records show.

Deputies said they pulled over the Hyundai shortly after the road-rage incident was reported and found 26-year-old Kelvisha Renarda Johnson in the driver’s seat and 24-year-old Ruvon Anthony Washington in the passenger’s seat.

Washington stuck his hands out the window when deputies approached but then kept reaching toward the floorboard despite being told to keep his hands visible, so authorities removed Johnson from the car while they held a position on Washington, according to the affidavit.

Ruvon Anthony Washington and Kelvisha Renarda Johnson (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Once both suspects were secured, deputies said they conducted a sweep and noticed an AK-17 type rifle, a large blanket covering the backseat, a loaded magazine and the smell of marijuana.

Johnson agreed to let authorities search the vehicle. Inside, deputies said they found:

Two baggies containing 45 grams of a white, powdery substance in the glove box

A $5 bill containing 9 grams of a white, powdery substance

A $20 bill containing an unknown amount of a white, powdery substance

A bottle containing 13 grams of suspected cocaine

A loaded Keltec handgun under the passenger’s seat

A loaded Ruger handgun under the driver’s seat

A Pioneer Arms Hellpup AK pistol

74 live ammunition rounds

A burnt marijuana “roach”

A digital scale with a white, powdery substance on it

Three loaded magazine rifles

Deputies said the drugs were identified as MDMA and cocaine and they determined Washington was the one who brandished the gun at the victims.

“Not only did they have an arsenal of weapons and a trafficking amount of drugs in the car, but they carelessly and dangerously exposed a gun to an innocent driver on the highway,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “When you mix guns and trafficking amounts of drugs, nothing good comes out of that combination. I’m glad a caller alerted us to their dangerous activity and they are now in the Green Roof Inn and their poison is off the streets.”

Washington was arrested on charges of trafficking MDMA, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and improper exhibition of a firearm.

Johnson is facing charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana under 20 grams and carrying a concealed weapon.