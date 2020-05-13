Volusia County Farmers Market to reopen during coronavirus pandemic

Published: May 13, 2020, 9:17 am

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with the Volusia County Farm Bureau announced Wednesday that the Volusia County Farmers Market will reopen.

“Volusia’s largest and longest-running farmers market will reopen on Wednesday, May 20,” officials said.

According to a post on Facebook, the market will be located in the west parking lot at the fairgrounds.

Market-goers will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines while shopping.

“There will be hand sanitizer stations available. Wearing face masks would be appreciated,” officials added.

Vendors are required to remove everything they came with and make sure all trash is cleaned up.

“Please practice safe and sanitary habits and enjoy your day at the market,” officials said.