Central Florida schools issue dates for students to return laptops

Central Florida schools have issued dates for students to return laptops.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Seminole County Public Schools said officials will collect laptops on May 22, May 26, and May 27.

School officials said some schools have additional details and dates for laptop returns.

District officials said families are asked to return the laptop to their child’s school of attendance.

Social distancing will be followed when the laptops are returned, parents will also be given a receipt showing the laptop has been returned.

The district said students attending summer school are not expected to return the laptop until the completion of summer school.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

District officials said elementary students will return items from June 1-4. Students can also return library books, iPad, and paper packet. Students can also pick up personal items.

School officials said middle school students will return items from June 1-4. Students can pick up their personal items, return library books, return uniforms, return instruments, return laptops, return textbooks, and return paper packets.

District officials said high school students will return items from May 26-29.

Students can pick up their personal items, return library books, return uniforms, return instruments, return textbooks, return laptops, and return paper packets.

School officials said students participating in summer school do not have to return their laptops or iPad.

The district said principals will notify families of specific days and times.

School officials said social distancing will be followed.