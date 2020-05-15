1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed in a crash involving two pickup trucks in Lake County on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the crash happened in the area of County Road 44 and Treasure Island Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Friday.

Both drivers were rushed to local hospitals.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the Leesburg Regional Medical Center.

The names of the drivers have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.