Fleeing traffic stop man crashes into Daytona Beach patrol car injuring officer, police say

Two men were arrested early Friday after fleeing a traffic stop and later hitting a Daytona Beach police cruiser, injuring the officer inside, according to Daytona Beach Police Department officials.

On Thursday, a Daytona Beach police sergeant attempted to conduct a traffic stop at Bellevue Avenue and South Martin Luther King Boulevard for a non-visible tag.

According to the arrest report, the driver, later identified as Sylvester Armstrong, 38, didn’t stop and attempted to elude the sergeant. The officer notified Volusia County Sheriff’s Office dispatch and other police in the area.

Officers to the north saw the car as it approached Bellevue Avenue on Marion Street, according to the report. Police said Armstrong drove through stop signs at multiple intersections as he fled police.

As Armstrong approached Cedar Streer and South Martin Luther King Boulevard he ran through another stop sign and crashed into a Daytona Beach police officer’s patrol car, according to the report.

The officer in the car hit by Armstrong got out and collapsed in the road, according to the report.

Armstrong’s passenger, Antonio Bradley, 39, got out of the car and attempted to run on foot but was captured by another officer, police said.

Police found Armstrong hiding on the floor of his vehicle and arrested, according to the report.

The injured officer and both suspects were taken to Halifax Health. The officer was admitted fro series injuries, according to the report.

Armstrong is charged with fleeing and eluding and cited for multiple moving traffic violations.