Racing to return to Daytona International Speedway in July

VOLUSIA COUNTY,Fla. – Racing will return to the Daytona International Speedway on July 4.

The IMSA Weather Tech SportsCar Championship will be held with no fans in attendance.

The race will consist of three classes: Daytona Prototype International GT Le Mans and GT Daytona.

“We’re going back to our roots, taking a grand step back in time,” said Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile. “Some of IMSA’ s WeatherTech Sports Car Championship most historic moments happened here, and there have been many memorable names that have conquered Daytona. We look forward to having IMSA back this summer to kick off their return to racing.”