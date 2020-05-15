These restaurants will be among the first to open at Disney Springs

ORLANDO, Fla. – Soon, Disney Springs will start accepting guests again for the first time in months as the phased reopening of the shopping and dining district begins on Wednesday.

Walt Disney World officials announced the news May 7, noting that visitors should expect reduced hours, parking and capacity in order to implement social distancing guidelines meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Guests will also notice increased cleaning and sanitation, cast members wearing facial coverings and limited contact at guest services.

In the initial release, theme park officials did not provide a list of what shops and restaurants would be among the first to open. Instead, the post instructed anyone interested in visiting to go to DisneySprings.com for updates.

We now know, however, a few of the eateries that plan on serving food come Wednesday:

Planet Hollywood - 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Earl of Sandwich - 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Chicken Guy - 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

A Disney spokeswoman said that as of Friday, a full list of restaurants and shop openings was not available. This article will be updated as more reopenings are announced.