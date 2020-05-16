Death investigation underway in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A death investigation is underway Saturday in Kissimmee.

Officials said the Kissimmee Police Department received 911 calls at about 12 a.m. Saturday in reference to hearing gunshots.

When police arrived at the scene in the 3400 block of Fox Crossing Drive, police said Ricardo De Lara, 22, was found dead in the home.

Ricardo De Lara. (Photo courtesy of the Kissimmee Police Department.)

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Kissimmee Police Department or Crimeline, which police said can be contacted anonymously at 800-423-TIPS.