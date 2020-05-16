Death investigation underway in Kissimmee
Police receive 911 calls in reference to hearing gunshots
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A death investigation is underway Saturday in Kissimmee.
Officials said the Kissimmee Police Department received 911 calls at about 12 a.m. Saturday in reference to hearing gunshots.
When police arrived at the scene in the 3400 block of Fox Crossing Drive, police said Ricardo De Lara, 22, was found dead in the home.
Anyone with more information is asked to call the Kissimmee Police Department or Crimeline, which police said can be contacted anonymously at 800-423-TIPS.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.