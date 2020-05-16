First North American drive-in festival, is coming to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – As coronavirus cases continue to rise around the world and right here in Central Florida, concerts and other events have been placed on hold to avoid spreading the respiratory disease.

Drive-ins have become the new way for us to socialize and partake in the festivities without gathering in large groups.

From churches holding drive-in services, to movie theaters showing the newest releases outside, drive-ins have become popular again.

Now, the first North American festival at a drive-in is coming to Central Florida.

________________________________________

Headlined by DJ Carnage, Road Rave will be held on June 6 at The Central Florida Fairgrounds, according to Bad Feeling Magazine.

The festival lineup also features Riot Ten, Blunts & Blondes, Nitti Gritti, and Gravedgr.

Carnage first broke the news on his Instagram profile writing: “THE FIRST EVER NORTH AMERICAN FESTIVAL IN CORONA HISTORY!!!”

“We will be taking safety percussions to ensure everyone has a safe and fun night,” Carnage added.

Festival officials recommend everyone to wear a mask when outside of their vehicle.

According to the Festival’s website, concert-goers must stay within the width of their vehicle. They can not dance or group with anyone outside of their vehicle.

“We will have staff monitoring for social distancing, please follow their instructions. You will be asked to leave if you do not comply. We are all in this together, be safe and be smart,” the website said.

To follow CDC guidelines for social distancing, capacity is limited to 500 cars, with a minimum of two attendees and a maximum of six people per vehicle.

Carnage shared that part of the proceeds from the festical will go to the ​ANF COVID-19 Relief Fund, which aims to support “vulnerable communities in Nicaragua during the coronavirus outbreak.”

“We will also be donating a portion of the proceeds to the @anfnicaragua COVID-19 relief fund. SEE YOU SOON ORLANDO ❤️🚘,” Carnage concluded.

Tickets are on sale NOW at ​www.TheRoadRave.com ​starting at $50 for car passes.