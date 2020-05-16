81ºF

Vice President Pence to visit Orlando on Wednesday

Pence will meet with Gov. DeSantis about reopening economy

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to attendees after a White House National Day of Prayer Service in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Orlando and meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis to discuss Florida’s phased economic reopening, according to a release.

Pence will deliver personal protective equipment (PPE) to a nursing home as part of the initiative to deliver PPE to more than 15,000 nursing homes across America.

Afterward, Pence will join in a roundtable with hospitality and tourism industry leaders to discuss their plans for reopening.

Additional details about the Pence’s trip are forthcoming.

