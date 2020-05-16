Vice President Pence to visit Orlando on Wednesday
Pence will meet with Gov. DeSantis about reopening economy
Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Orlando and meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis to discuss Florida’s phased economic reopening, according to a release.
Pence will deliver personal protective equipment (PPE) to a nursing home as part of the initiative to deliver PPE to more than 15,000 nursing homes across America.
Afterward, Pence will join in a roundtable with hospitality and tourism industry leaders to discuss their plans for reopening.
Additional details about the Pence’s trip are forthcoming.
