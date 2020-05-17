1 man hospitalized, 2 arrested after shooting at large block parties in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. – A man who attended block parties in DeLand over the weekend was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury after being shot, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The 34-year-old victim told Altamonte Springs police that he was drinking with friends when someone started shooting, deputies said.

The man was shot in the foot, fled the scene, went home to Orlando to wrap up his foot, then woke up and went to a hospital for further treatment Sunday morning, deputies said.

Two men have been arrested in connection to the shooting, deputies said.

The two men, 27-year-old Alphonso Parker and 37-year-old Charles Turner, were each taken into custody and charged with resisting an officer without violence, inciting a riot and possession of a firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon, deputies said.

A number of block parties were broken up Saturday night and early Sunday morning by deputies, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities estimated that at least 3,000 people gathered across DeLand for a memorial and block parties that spanned many different locations on Saturday. Deputies said the parties went on well into the early hours of Sunday.

Unfortunately, the parties turned disruptive and objects were thrown at deputies, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

“Where else in Volusia County does a mob of thousands of people pack the streets? Where else are people throwing glass bottles at law enforcement and sucker punching deputies? How are we supposed to turn a blind eye to someone pointing a gun at a crowd, or two convicted felons exchanging a loaded gun right in front of our face? Our response to last night’s events in DeLand was not about race. It’s about public safety,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a statement.

Deputies said there were many alarming things that happened while they tried to control the crowds, and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies encountered sucker punches and had objects like bar stools and mason jars thrown at them.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of the large crowds from the beginning of the day to night time, and you can see the videos here.