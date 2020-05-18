Driver accused of recording himself on Snapchat before fatal crash in St. Cloud

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Hunter Black, 20, is accused of recording himself on Snapchat while he was driving before a fatal crash in St. Cloud, according to police.

St. Cloud Police said the incident happened on Oct. 26, 2019, and Black has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of driving while license suspended.

Around 12:33 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2019 police said officers responded to the intersection of Nolte Road and Michigan Avenue.

Investigators said Black was rushed to a hospital and two people in the second were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 40-year-old female and a 15-year-old boy were killed in the crash.