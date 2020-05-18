Governor in Central Florida to make ‘major’ transportation announcement
News could involve I-4 Ultimate Project
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Orlando Monday for what his office said is expected to be a “major” transportation announcement.
Officials have not released details about the announcement, however, it is possible that the news could involve the I-4 Ultimate Project.
Last week, the governor urged the acceleration of construction projects while traffic is lighter than normal due to coronavirus-related closures still in place.
As part of the move, I-4 west was reduced to one lane from Princeton to Gore streets over the weekend while crews worked to shift traffic to the new westbound lanes.
I-4 and State Road 408 entrance and exit ramps were also closed at varying times as work continued on the I-4/S.R. 408 interchange.
More details about I-4 construction and closures can be found here.
The governor is set to make the announcement at 10 a.m.
The governor is set to make the announcement at 10 a.m.
