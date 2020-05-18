Gyms, fitness Centers open up in Central Florida as part of phase 1

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – Gyms and fitness centers in Central Florida are allowed to open as of Monday morning, days after Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement that Florida would enter “full phase one” of reopening.

Gyms were among many of the businesses that closed in March to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“I’m really excited to be back in here,” Eric Taylor said.

Taylor showed up to Anytime Fitness in Casselberry right at 5 a.m. on Monday and said he's well aware of the new rules.

"I understand where they are coming from keeping six feet distance, wiping everything down before and after working out because we don't want anyone to get sick," Taylor said.

Anytime Fitness owner, Nancy Divita, opened the gym at the stroke of midnight on Monday. She explained they have strict social distancing rules in order to keep everyone safe from the virus.

“I’ve always had disinfectant wipes for my members and I’ve always really enforced that everyone really has to wipe down equipment. I’ve become a disinfectant expert at this point,” Divita said.

Long-time gym goer Barbara Mayberry said she’s had two back surgeries in the past and said returning to the gym was needed for her health.

“I feel safer coming here than the grocery store because of the way they keep it clean. It’s always been that way and I’ve been to other gyms,” Mayberry explained.

In addition to fitness centers, restaurants and retail stores can also increase their capacity from 25% to 50%.

Casselberry City Manager Randy Newlon, explained phase one is a good start.

“So now our gyms are open, our hair salons are open and restaurants are seating inside and it’s a little bit more normal so it’s good for everybody,” Newlon said.