All beach access ramps in Volusia County now open

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Beachgoers flocked to Volusia County shores on Wednesday, now that all 23 access ramps are back open.

People lined up to drive onto the beach in Daytona Beach and followed the new parking rules that have cars spaced 25 feet apart.

Volusia County Beach Safety Patrol said opening up all the ramps to beach parking will alleviate some congestion this Memorial Day weekend. Captain Tammy Malphurs told News 6 that it’s very important that people help lifeguards by social distancing themselves.

“We’re looking at hazardous rip current conditions throughout the weekend. We will be flying that red flag. We could have a lot of water rescues. So, we really need people to help us with social distancing so we can really concentrate on the water,” Malphurs said.

Beach Safety Patrol said expect vehicle access ramps to close for capacity sooner because of the social distancing guidelines.

Volusia County commissioners recommended opting for the less-popular ramps, which are:

Milsap Road

Harvard Drive

Williams Avenue

Hartford Avenue

Botefuhr Avenue

Minerva Road

Florida Shores Boulevard

Van Avenue

El Portal Street

To see a map of all 23 ramps, click here.