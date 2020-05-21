CVS rolling out 37 new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites across Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Friday, CVS will open 37 new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites to its pharmacies across Florida, bringing its total number of Sunshine State testing sites to 47.

Orlando, Winter Park and The Villages are among the cities that will receive the new sites.

“As we move into a new phase of combating the pandemic and as communities begin to safely open up their local economies, we need testing to be easily accessible,” said Dr. Troyen Brennan, chief medical officer and executive vice president of CVS Health. “By further expanding the number of drive-thru test sites available across our retail network, more people can be tested closer to home in a familiar setting.”

Only those who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria will be able to get tested and advanced registration is required.

Patients will stay in their vehicles and go to a pharmacy drive-thru window where a staff member will provide them with a kit and instruct them on how to self-perform a nasal swab.

The collected samples will be sent to an independent lab for testing. Results are expected within three days.

Eventually, CVS hopes to have 1,000 testing sites across the country.

Below are the new Florida locations opening this week:

CVS Pharmacy, 1 South Missouri Ave., Clearwater, FL 33756

CVS Pharmacy, 30387 U.S. Highway 19 North, Clearwater, FL 33761

CVS Pharmacy, 4000 East Bay Dr., Clearwater, FL 33764

CVS Pharmacy, 1700 South Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

CVS Pharmacy, 120 S. Johns Commons Road, Jacksonville, FL 32259

CVS Pharmacy, 4475 San Juan Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32210

CVS Pharmacy, 430 State Highway 13, Jacksonville, FL 32259

CVS Pharmacy, 4280 Southside Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32216

CVS Pharmacy, 3634 Rogero Road, Jacksonville, FL 32277

CVS Pharmacy, 8954 Lantana Road, Lake Worth, FL 33463

CVS Pharmacy, 12701 SW 42nd St., Miami, FL 33175

CVS Pharmacy, 8740 Bird Road, Miami, FL 33165

CVS Pharmacy, 591 NE 79th St., Miami, FL 33138

CVS Pharmacy, 12401 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027

CVS Pharmacy, 2375 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, FL 34108

CVS Pharmacy, 3771 Tampa Road, Oldsmar, FL 34677

CVS Pharmacy, 906 Blanding Boulevard, Orange Park, FL 32065

CVS Pharmacy, 5899 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839

CVS Pharmacy, 8025 Lee Vista Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32829

CVS Pharmacy, 1101 Scenic Highway, Pensacola, FL 32503

CVS Pharmacy, 44 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola, FL 32507

CVS Pharmacy, 1501 South Federal Highway, Pompano Beach, FL 33062

CVS Pharmacy, 1300 S.W. St. Lucie W. Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL 34986

CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

CVS Pharmacy, 8001 9th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

CVS Pharmacy, 5905 U.S. Highway 301 South, Riverview, FL 33578

CVS Pharmacy, 1708 North Monroe St., Tallahassee, FL 32303

CVS Pharmacy, 5466 Thomasville Road North, Tallahassee, FL 32312

CVS Pharmacy, 4401 West Gandy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611

CVS Pharmacy, 2911 East Fowler Ave., Tampa, FL 33615

CVS Pharmacy, 5357 Ehrlich Road, Tampa, FL 33618

CVS Pharmacy, 4120 #2 Henderson Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629

CVS Pharmacy, 611 South Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606

CVS Pharmacy, 245 South Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33415

CVS Pharmacy, 839 North Orlando Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789

CVS Pharmacy, 5650 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708

CVS Pharmacy, 5208 East CR 466, The Villages, FL 34484

To see a full list of all of CVS’ coronavirus testing sites, click here.