CVS rolling out 37 new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites across Florida
Locations open Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. – On Friday, CVS will open 37 new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites to its pharmacies across Florida, bringing its total number of Sunshine State testing sites to 47.
Orlando, Winter Park and The Villages are among the cities that will receive the new sites.
“As we move into a new phase of combating the pandemic and as communities begin to safely open up their local economies, we need testing to be easily accessible,” said Dr. Troyen Brennan, chief medical officer and executive vice president of CVS Health. “By further expanding the number of drive-thru test sites available across our retail network, more people can be tested closer to home in a familiar setting.”
Only those who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria will be able to get tested and advanced registration is required.
Patients will stay in their vehicles and go to a pharmacy drive-thru window where a staff member will provide them with a kit and instruct them on how to self-perform a nasal swab.
The collected samples will be sent to an independent lab for testing. Results are expected within three days.
Eventually, CVS hopes to have 1,000 testing sites across the country.
Below are the new Florida locations opening this week:
- CVS Pharmacy, 1 South Missouri Ave., Clearwater, FL 33756
- CVS Pharmacy, 30387 U.S. Highway 19 North, Clearwater, FL 33761
- CVS Pharmacy, 4000 East Bay Dr., Clearwater, FL 33764
- CVS Pharmacy, 1700 South Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
- CVS Pharmacy, 120 S. Johns Commons Road, Jacksonville, FL 32259
- CVS Pharmacy, 4475 San Juan Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32210
- CVS Pharmacy, 430 State Highway 13, Jacksonville, FL 32259
- CVS Pharmacy, 4280 Southside Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32216
- CVS Pharmacy, 3634 Rogero Road, Jacksonville, FL 32277
- CVS Pharmacy, 8954 Lantana Road, Lake Worth, FL 33463
- CVS Pharmacy, 12701 SW 42nd St., Miami, FL 33175
- CVS Pharmacy, 8740 Bird Road, Miami, FL 33165
- CVS Pharmacy, 591 NE 79th St., Miami, FL 33138
- CVS Pharmacy, 12401 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027
- CVS Pharmacy, 2375 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, FL 34108
- CVS Pharmacy, 3771 Tampa Road, Oldsmar, FL 34677
- CVS Pharmacy, 906 Blanding Boulevard, Orange Park, FL 32065
- CVS Pharmacy, 5899 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839
- CVS Pharmacy, 8025 Lee Vista Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32829
- CVS Pharmacy, 1101 Scenic Highway, Pensacola, FL 32503
- CVS Pharmacy, 44 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola, FL 32507
- CVS Pharmacy, 1501 South Federal Highway, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
- CVS Pharmacy, 1300 S.W. St. Lucie W. Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL 34986
- CVS Pharmacy, 2400 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
- CVS Pharmacy, 8001 9th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
- CVS Pharmacy, 5905 U.S. Highway 301 South, Riverview, FL 33578
- CVS Pharmacy, 1708 North Monroe St., Tallahassee, FL 32303
- CVS Pharmacy, 5466 Thomasville Road North, Tallahassee, FL 32312
- CVS Pharmacy, 4401 West Gandy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611
- CVS Pharmacy, 2911 East Fowler Ave., Tampa, FL 33615
- CVS Pharmacy, 5357 Ehrlich Road, Tampa, FL 33618
- CVS Pharmacy, 4120 #2 Henderson Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629
- CVS Pharmacy, 611 South Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
- CVS Pharmacy, 245 South Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33415
- CVS Pharmacy, 839 North Orlando Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789
- CVS Pharmacy, 5650 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708
- CVS Pharmacy, 5208 East CR 466, The Villages, FL 34484
To see a full list of all of CVS’ coronavirus testing sites, click here.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.