Orlando man, 62, drowns in Ponce Inlet

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 62-year-old Orlando man drowned after entering an unattended area of water in Ponce Inlet, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue officials.

Rescue officials said the man and his wife entered the water in the 4600 block of Ponce Inlet shortly before noon Thursday. A short time later, a beachgoer saw the couple yelling for help and went in after them.

When rescue crews arrived to help pull the man from the water, he was unconscious, officials said. Crews worked to perform lifesaving measures on the man before he was airlifted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to beach rescue officials.

Rescue officials said the woman was helped back to shore safely.

Neither the man’s name nor details about what led up to the incident have been released.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.