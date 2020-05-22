9-year-old boy gets out of this world birthday surprise

A boy in Massachusetts turned 9 but that is not the biggest milestone he's celebrating.

Lucas St. Onge was also celebrating his four-year anniversary of surviving a five-organ transplant.

And celebrate he did, as his birthday bash was out of this world -- literally.

"He is in a lot better place than he was four years ago,” Heather St. Onge, Lucas’ mom said.

Along with the celebration outside his home, which started with sirens, Lucas got a surprise phone call from space.

“Hello, this is the Chris calling, Chris Cassidy. Happy birthday my friend,” Cassidy said from the International Space Station.

“Thank you, is name is Chris Cassidy. He blasted off in April,” Lucas said.

Lucas has always dreamed of meeting an astronaut and on this birthday that phone call from hundreds of miles away in space meant the world to a child who’s been through so much.

"It's an incredible feeling knowing he is here with all the ups and downs he's gone through in life,” Heather St. Onge said.

Health wise, Lucas is doing well. He has his sights set on becoming an astronaut.