Masked students? UCF outlines big changes under reopening plan

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida is preparing to reopen for the fall semester, but with some big changes.

During a meeting Thursday of UCF’s Board of Trustees, officials outlined safety measures that could be taken when the campus reopens.

Under the proposal, both students and employees would be required to wear face masks.

University leaders also discussed reducing class sizes or moving them to bigger venues to allow for social distancing.

Currently, officials are not planning on requiring temperature checks for students or employees.

State universities must submit plans for reopening to the Board of Governors by June 12.

UCF is the largest university in Florida, with over 69,000 students, according to the school’s website.