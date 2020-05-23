Deputies respond to shooting in Osceola County

Published: May 23, 2020, 10:45 am Updated: May 23, 2020, 11:13 am

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a shooting.

Deputies responded to the area of 2902 Bonita Circle in Kissimmee Saturday morning.

“It is very early in the investigation,” officials said.

Authorities have not named a suspect or victim.

“This is an isolated incident and more information will be provided as it becomes available,” officials added.

