Deputies respond to shooting in Osceola County
No suspect of victim identified
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a shooting.
Deputies responded to the area of 2902 Bonita Circle in Kissimmee Saturday morning.
“It is very early in the investigation,” officials said.
Authorities have not named a suspect or victim.
“This is an isolated incident and more information will be provided as it becomes available,” officials added.
Stay with News 6 as we update this developing story
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.